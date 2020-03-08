Statewide search underway for man missing from Northern Ohio

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking for help looking for a man who left his home Saturday evening and did not come back.
James Vint, 72, lives on Tibbetts Wick Road, located in the city of Girard in Trumbull County near Youngstown, Ohio.
Police say he left his home at 8 p.m. Saturday and failed to return.
Vint is described as 5′9″, 174 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He reportedly has a diminished mental capacity, a pacemaker and no fingers.
Vint could be in a gold 2007 Kia Optima with an Ohio plate DAQ4577. The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.
If you have any information about Vint’s whereabouts or you see his car, you’re urged to call 911.
You can also call 1.866.693.9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.
