Pedestrian hit by car outside Franklin home in critical condition

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car outside her home, according to Franklin police.
The incident reportedly occurred on Deardoff Road between Second Street and Virginia Avenue.
Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene around 8 p.m.
The woman, whom police describe as “elderly,” was crossing the street in front of her house when she was struck by a car driving southbound on Deardoff Road.
The woman was taken to Atrium Hospital, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and is in critical condition.
OSHP is assisting with the investigation.
If you have any information about eh accident, you’re urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at 937.746.2882 or the department’s 1TIP hotline at 937.743.1TIP (1847).
