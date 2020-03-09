Coroner IDs man in officer involved shooting at Fairfield apartment complex

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -The Butler County Coroner identified a man Monday who was shot to death by an officer or officers, the Butler County Coroner’s report says.
Tyler M. Jones, 24, died Friday at the apartment parking lot of South Timber Hollow Drive.
Fairfield police spokesman, Doug Day, says Jones arrived at 9 South Timberhollow Drive after officers were dispatched there at around 11:50 a.m. for a domestic dispute between a couple that lived there.
Jones had a confrontation between him and the officers, police say.
Day says Jones showed a firearm and was shot by an officer or officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The autopsy is yet to be conducted.
No officers were injured.
The officer or officers will be on paid administrative leave until an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is complete.
