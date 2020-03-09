1 dead in SB I-71/75 crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - One person is dead and another was flown to a hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky Monday morning, Florence police say.
The crash closed the entire highway, but now one lane is open.
We’re still seeing lengthy delays in the area.
It’s not clear when the highway will fully reopen. A fuel spill is being cleaned up, police say.
The crash involved at least two semi tractor-trailers, and Air Care was on scene earlier, according to initial emergency communication reports.
