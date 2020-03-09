Family pleading for answers 10 years after Tri-State man gunned down

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ten years after a man was gunned down in Avondale, his family is again asking for help so police can find his killer.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Reading Road and Glenwood Avenue on March 10, 2010.
Charles Wes Foster was shot to death inside his car. His killer has not been found.
His younger sister, Chianne, remembers him as her “protector.”
“Still trying to find justice,” she said. “Any type of help. I need it. I need it. We need it."
Members of the Cincinnati Police Department’s God Squad leant their prayers and support to Foster’s family during a gathering Sunday.
“We want to let this family know this will never die,” Rev. Alvin Scales said.
Chianne says from the day Foster died, their mother, Dalphine, worked tirelessly for three years to help find his killer. She passed away in 2013.
“She tried,” Chianne said. “She tried really hard. She definitely died with a broken heart. So I’m just here to pick up where she left off.”
She admits the calls from CPD about her brother’s death have waned over the years, but she says she’s not giving up hope.
“I believe it was someone close to hum the the da gun or pulled the trigger their-self,” she explained.
Asked if she believes the killer will ever be found, she replied, “Yes, I hope so. I pray to God.”
