Flickering ‘C’ in Cincinnati at the Duke Energy Convention Center being fixed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The flickering 'C’ in Cincinnati on the side of the Duke Energy Convention Center is scheduled for repair, according to City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
The sign consists of metal panels that sit at 45-degree angles inside a three-dimensional steel grid that form the word “Cincinnati.”
“The work will correct a malfunctioning component of the signage that led to a flickering in the letter “C” as well as intermit issues with other letters on the sign,” Duhaney wrote in an email to City Council members.
According to Duhaney, the work is scheduled to take two to three weeks depending on weather.
He adds the repair will cause traffic on Central Avenue for the duration of the project.
Specific details will be shared this week.
