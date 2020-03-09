Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 27 points and No. 16 Michigan State beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 to win a third straight Big Ten championship. The Spartans shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin. Michigan State will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament, behind Wisconsin. The Buckeyes had won four straight and six of their previous seven games. Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson was held to eight points. Michigan State was in control of much of the game and pulled away with a late 16-4 run.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond returned from a leg injury to score 28 points and add 17 rebounds and Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Drummond missed the past three games with a strained calf. He made a layup that Love followed with his 3 to put Cleveland up five. Collin Sexton added 26 points for the Cavs and Matthew Dellavedova had 14 and 11 assists. DeMar DeRozen scored 25 to lead the Spurs, who were again without center LaMarcus Aldridge. He has a shoulder injury.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves in his return after missing four games with a concussion, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off the Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory. Emil Bemstrom and Eric Robinson scored for Columbus, which moved two points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders for the top Eastern Conference wild card. Elias Pettersson got the goal for the Canucks, who are tied with Nashville and Winnipeg for the second wild card in the West.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 6 Maryland won its first Big Ten tournament title in three years with an 82-65 victory over Ohio State. Stephanie Jones led the Terrapins with 18 points. Ashley Owusu added 17 points and 11 assists to help Maryland win its 17th consecutive game. The Buckeyes were led by Dorka Juhasz with 20 points and Kierstan Bell with 13 but fell short of winning their seventh tourney title. Maryland took control by holding the Buckeyes to just one basket during a 6 1/2-minute stretch that began late in the second and ended midway through the third.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jayla Scaife scored 13 points, including the clinching free throw with 13 seconds left, and snuffed out VCU's final hope with a blocked shot at 7.8 seconds, and Dayton earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament with a rugged 52-48 win in the Atlantic-10 Conference championship game. It was a struggle all the way for both teams but Scaife helped the top-seeded Flyers reach earn their ninth NCAA berth despite going without a field goal for the final seven minutes. Kyla Whitehead also had 13 points plus 10 rebounds for Dayton. Taya Robinson scored 14 points for VCU.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Delino DeShields has all kinds of support and encouragement in his first season with the Cleveland Indians. The 27-year-old outfielder was traded from Texas to Cleveland last December in a package for ace pitcher Corey Kluber. DeShield is with the Indians at their spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona. Cleveland shares the complex with the Cincinnati Reds, where his father is the first base coach. And his sister, Diamond, is a rising star in the WNBA.