Knowing the different symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and allergies

CINCINNATI (KWQC/GRAY) - While the globe is focusing in on COVID-19, there are still concerns over the flu and even allergies as spring approaches.
This season alone, the CDC reports that at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza.
Between the flu, COVID-19 and even allergies, do you know the different symptoms for the three?
Allergy symptoms: The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies: Runny nose, stuffy nose and sneezing, wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, rashes, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fever.
Flu symptoms: The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu: Fever, or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19: Cough, Fever, and Shortness of breath. May appear 2-14 days after exposure. Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms AND have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or live or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
