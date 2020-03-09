Knowing the different symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and allergies

COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19: Cough, Fever, and Shortness of breath. May appear 2-14 days after exposure. Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms AND have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or live or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.