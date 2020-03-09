Kroger backs proposal to ban plastic bags

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati is on track to adopt a ban plastic bags like other cities and states have across the country, including New York, whose ban went into effect last week.
The proposal would remove single-use bags from food retail establishments beginning Jan. 1, 2021 with a 5-cent minimum charge for replacement bags on July 1, 2021.
“Americans use, on average, 100 billion disposable plastic bags each year and less that one present are recycled. These bags litter our streets, clog our storm drains and create breeding sites for mosquitoes and other pests. Cincinnati will be joining eight states and hundreds of cities on a path that reduces litter in our city and keeps Cincinnati beautiful," Coucilman Chris Seelbach said.
Last week, dozens of demonstrators rallied on city hall’s front steps to advocate for banning plastic bags in Cincinnati.
On Monday, Kroger released this statement in support of the legislation:
"In 2018, Kroger became the first major US retailer to announce a phase out of single-use plastic bags at check out. Our commitment supports Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan and recognizes we have a responsibility to reduce unnecessary plastic waste that harms our environment and endangers our ecosystem.
Kroger supports the City of Cincinnati’s proposal to accelerate this work. We like three specific aspects of the proposed ordinance: First, applying the single-use plastic shopping bag ban to both restaurants and retailers is important because we need a community-wide effort to reduce plastic waste to bring us closer to our goal of creating communities free of waste. Second, the inclusion of a small fee on single-use paper bags has proven effective at moving consumers toward reusable bag alternatives, and our ultimate goal is to shift completely over to reusable bags. And third, the proposal provides relief by exempting low-income shoppers from paying this fee.
Kroger intends to transition to a reusable bag model in all of our stores by 2025. To support our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan during this transition period, Kroger will continue to offer customers in-store recycling services for plastic bags and other plastic films, including produce bags, bread bags, deflated air pillows and more.
We thank Councilman Seelbach and his staff for including Kroger in the development of this proposal."
According to Seelbach, the law has been designed to ensure businesses can cover any costs of compliance while also exempting food stamps and other nutritional assistance users from any additional charge.
The ordinance will be filed with the clerk this week and is expected to be referred to a committee in Council on Wednesday.
