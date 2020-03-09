Man sentenced to 35 years for drug, firearm charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced on Monday to 35 years in prison for distributing heroin and cocaine and for possessing firearms.
Qian “Will” Williams, 39, was convicted by a jury following a weeklong trial in Sept. 2019.
According to US Attorney David DeVillers, testimony by witnesses and evidence presented during the trial showed that for approximately 15 months Williams distributed heroin and cocaine he obtained from sources in Indiana and elsewhere.
Officers then executed search warrants at Williams’ property on Randomhill Drive in Aug. 2017.
They seized more than a kilogram of heroin, more than 100 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, six firearms including two handguns, large-capacity magazines, and ammunition. Agents also seized more than $80,000 in cash and jewelry, DeVillers said.
Williams was arrested and indicted in Oct. 2017.
He has been behind bars since his arrest.
