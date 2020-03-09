Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-71/75 at Mt. Zion Road

FLORENCE, Ky. - A multi-vehicle crash is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky, Boone County dispatchers confirm.
All traffic is exiting the highway onto Mt. Zion Road until further notice.
It’s not clear how long the highway will be shut down Monday morning.
The crash involves at least two semi tractor-trailers, and Air Care is on scene, according to initial emergency communication reports.
