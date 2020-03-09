NKU cancels youth activities due to coronavirus concern

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky University is canceling all youth activities scheduled this week because two school-age students who attended a weekend camp may have been exposed to coronavirus.
The university was notified Sunday that a relative who recently visited the students was being tested out-of-state for “likely" coronavirus, according to an email from Provost Sue Ott Rowlands.
Rowlands says the family is following Northern Kentucky Health Department instructions to self-quarantine until the test results are known later this week.
MORE | Coronavirus coverage
Youth activities, the university says, have been canceled as a precaution.
Leaders at NKU are, “monitoring the situation as our students return next week from spring break. The team is working to ensure the university is prepared for any developments.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.