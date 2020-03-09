Officials: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Officials say two additional cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in Indiana, bringing the state’s COVID-19 tally to four.
Officials said Monday that a student, who attends Hickory Elementary School in the suburban Indianapolis county of Hendricks County, is a presumptive confirmed case. All Avon Community School Corporation schools have been closed until March 20.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday that a person at Parkview Noble Hospital in northeastern Indiana’s Noble County has also been confirmed with the virus.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box confirmed the two new cases of the coronavirus at a news conference.
