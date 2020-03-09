Only 1 lane open EB I-275 until at least noon due to semi crash, chemical leak

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - Avoid eastbound Interstate I-275 near Blue Rock Road Monday morning, Colerain Township fire officials warn.
Only one lane will be open until at least noon due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and cleanup of a chemical leak, they say.
You can detour around the backup by taking I-74 to the exit for North Bend Road in Green Township. From there, taken North Bend Road to Blue Rock Road to return to eastbound I-275.
The semi ran off the highway and crashed 20 to 30 feet off the road into the woods about 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in stable but serious condition,, says Colerain Township Fire Battalion Chief Steve Conn.
The semi was hauling 55-gallon drums of industrial degreaser, and at least one is leaking, Conn says.
There is no threat to people, waterways or streams, he says.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
