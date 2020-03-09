Police arrest man after January shooting in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One man was arrested Friday after he fired shots into a vehicle in late January, court records say.
Police say they were called to the 7300 block of Harding Avenue Jan. 27 for an assault with shots fired.
The affidavit says David Arthur Lee St. Clair fired four rounds of shots into a vehicle with two individuals, Ralph DeLuca and Patricia Harrington, inside.
Court documents say the shooting happened after an argument over money.
St. Clair did knowingly cause physical harm to Harrington, the affidavit says.
Police say Since Jan., his whereabouts were unknown. On Friday police were given information indicating St. Clair was seen in the 3800 block of Hauck Road.
St. Clair is awaiting trial and is in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Court documents say he faces two counts of felonious assault and one count of weapon under disability.
