Rain moves in overnight for your Tuesday morning drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds increase but staying warm this afternoon, with a daytime high near 65 degrees.
Rain arrives late Monday evening mainly after 10pm, as a slow-moving cold front approaches.
That front won’t push through the region until Tuesday evening so rain chances will be with us into Tuesday night. The steadiest will be during the first part of Tuesday and then scattered into the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 50’s.
Another weather system will arrive Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and highs back into the upper 50′s.
After a dry Thursday rain chances reappear for Friday into the weekend.
