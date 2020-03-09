Semi crash causes hour delay EB I-275 near Blue Rock Road

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - Watch for delays on eastbound Interstate 275 near Blue Rock Road.
The right lanes are closed until further notice due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer.
You can detour around the backup by taking I-74 to the exit for North Bend Road in Green Township. From there, taken North Bend Road to Blue Rock Road to return to eastbound I-275.
The semi ran off the highway and crashed 20 to 30 feet off the road into the woods about 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
One person is trapped inside the vehicle, initial reports state.
Air Care was put on standby to respond if necessary to fly the injured person to a hospital, but they have been told to stand down, dispatchers say.
A Hazmat crew is responding due to a leak from the semi, they say.
