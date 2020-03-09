St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2020 tickets on sale March 13

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 2020 Dream Home Giveaway.
This is your chance to win a $430,000 Fischer Homes dream house. The three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is being built in the Tuscany neighborhood in Covington, Kentucky.
Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.
Questions Concerning Ticket Sales
- When will tickets go on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Friday, March 13th at 6:00 AM EST
- How many tickets will be sold? 10,000
- How much is it to reserve a ticket? $100.00 each
- Where can I reserve a ticket?
- Online (Ohio residents only) at dreamhome.org
- Call the 800 number at 800-537-1735
- Mail a ticket entry form that can be downloaded at dreamhome.org to PO Box 43147, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45243
- Do I have to be 18 or older to reserve a ticket? Yes
- Can I reserve a ticket in a business name? No
- Am I allowed to reserve multiple tickets? Yes, ticket limit is 50
- Can a group of individuals buy a ticket? If so, do all of the names go on the ticket? A group of individuals may purchase a ticket; however, only one name may be listed on the ticket. Each prize will be awarded to only one (1) winner. The prize will be awarded to the eligible individual named on the ticket. That individual is solely responsible for allocating the value of the prize among the purchasers.
- When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket? If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days. If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders.
- Will I receive something in the mail for tax purposes or to claim as a deduction? The IRS has ruled that a payment for a raffle ticket is a tax-deductible charitable contribution only to the extent the amount of the payment exceeds the price of the ticket.
- Who is eligible to participate? To be eligible to purchase a ticket, you must be at least 18 years old or the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older as of the date of entry, and a living resident of the United States. The following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a ticket:
- Officers, directors, employees of ALSAC or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
- National Sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
- Additionally, the following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket within the market where they are providing services:
- St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway media and prize sponsors
- St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway builders and developers
- Members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha
- St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket outlets and sellers
- St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway auditors and accountants
13. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.
Questions Concerning the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
- Who is the builder of the 2020 Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Fischer Homes
- What city is the house being built? Covington, Kentucky
- What neighborhood is the house being built? Tuscany by Fischer Homes
- What is the estimated value of the house? $430,000
- What will the home feature this year?
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Open first-floor design with spacious island kitchen, walk-in pantry, and expanded morning room
- First-floor owner’s suite with private bath and large walk-in closet
- Conveniently located first-floor laundry room
- Family foyer with built-in bench and storage
- Loft with two additional bedrooms and full bath on second floor
- Covered outdoor living space What is the square footage of the home? Approximately 2,100 square ft.
- Will the home be open for open house tours? Yes, May 2nd through June 7th, Saturdays from 9:00-5:00 and Sundays from 12:00-5:00
- Why should I visit the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House? Just for visiting, you will be entered into a drawing to win a $2,500 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of 84 Lumber.
- Do I have to purchase a ticket to tour the home? No
Questions Concerning Other Prizes
What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?
- Tickets reserved by Friday, March 13 are eligible to win a $3,500 Recreations Gift Card, courtesy of Recreations Outlet
- Tickets reserved by Friday, March 20 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of FOX19 NOW
- Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by April 17 are eligible to win a 2-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati plus Watch Party for a 2020 UC Football Game, courtesy of Graduate Cincinnati
- Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by May 29 are eligible to win a 2020 CR-V 2WD LX, courtesy of Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers
Questions Concerning the Giveaway
- When is the Giveaway date? Friday, June 12, 2020. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the FOX19 NOW morning show starting at 9:00 am
- Do I have to turn my physical ticket in order to claim a prize? No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.
