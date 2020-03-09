Tri-State animal shelter providing disaster relief to rural areas of Tennessee

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A local animal shelter traveled down to Tennessee Sunday to help other shelters in rural parts of the state hit by last week’s devastating storms.
All Dogs Come From Heaven, based in Amelia, arrived Sunday night with food and medical supplies for shelters in Mt. Juliet, Marysville and Cookeville, all areas that were hard-hit in the storms but are not receiving the support of cities closer to Nashville.
“These rural areas were devastated by the storms,” Vice President Margaret Coplen said. “Our hope is to bring them some much-needed relief, give them one less thing to worry about.”
The rescue took its emergency medicine unit, a converted life-squad ambulance, that will be used for triage in the field. It is equipped with oxygen, IV stands and medical supplies.
Coplen adds the rescue will be on-site until Tuesday and will be returning with dogs that have been in the rural shelters awaiting homes. That, she explains, will free up space to allow the shelters to help other animals displaced by the tornadoes.
Coplen says the rescue has plenty of supplies but continues to need financial aid for those traveling to the state.
If you’d like to donate to the rescue, you can do so here.
