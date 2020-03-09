Tri-State man arrested after shaking 6-month-old son

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Stonelick Township man has been charged with child endangerment after he confessed to shaking his six-month old infant son, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Steel, 24, the child’s father, reportedly confessed to shaking him at their home in the 5500 block of Newtonsville Hutchinson Road on March 3.
The child’s grandfather, Gary Branam, called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. that day to report the child was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office says. Stonelick EMS then transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where hospital staff admitted him to the ICU for a subdural brain bleed.
Doctors later found the child had pre-existing fractures to the back of his skull and the left side of his ribs, which they say he sustained prior to March 3.
They reportedly determined the injuries were “non-accidental trauma related."
Children’s Hospital Social Service Staff notified the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, after which detectives interviewed the child’s parents.
Additional interviews were conducted and the parents’ home was searched by deputies, other detectives and the crime scene unit.
Following his confession, Steel was charged Monday with one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony, the sheriff’s office says.
He is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
The investigation remains ongoing.
