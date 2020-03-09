Twitter philanthropist helps raise money for 8-year-old Butler County girl’s dying wish

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Money was raised over the weekend for an 8-year-old Butler County girl battling a rare form of stage 4 brain cancer to receive her dying wish, thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Bill Pulte, a Michigan-based CEO who has gained a following on Twitter for doing what he describes as “Twitter philanthropy” tweeted to his more than two million followers about Naomi Short of Hamilton, asking for $2,700 in donations.
The money was raised within hours, he announced in a tweet
Pulte said he was to get involved to try to help after seeing a FOX19 NOW story on Saturday about Naomi and her mother, Melissa Short, who shaved her head to help her daughter cope with losing her hair from chemotherapy.
Pulte said in a tweet over the weekend he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money away and gives as much as he can everyday. He also asks for donations, saying it’s about building a “Community of Givers" and has challenged politicians, star athletes and celebrities to retweet him to help causes.
“Loved your story. That’s what (gave) me confidence to get involved,” he wrote us in a direct Twitter message.
This is the latest example of people rallying around Naomi and her family, buoying their spirits.
She was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a series of tumors in her brain and spinal cord. Her mother has said doctors estimate the survival rate for her type of brain cancer about 30 percent.
The third grader at Crawford Woods Elementary School was released from the hospital Saturday morning after undergoing surgery to reduce swelling on her brain.
A Go Fund Me account “#NaomiStrong 8-year-old brain cancer warrior” has been established to help Naomi’s parents as they struggle to deal with their daughter’s devastating illness and mounting medical costs.
So far, $29,214 has been raised toward the $75,000 goal.
Naomi also was sworn in as an honorary Butler County deputy sheriff and surprised with an encounter with a unicorn and was taken to a “Princess Ball."
Most recently, she collected thousands of toys for other sick kids and donated them to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Through a grant from Make-A-Wish Foundation, Naomi and her family will enjoy an upcoming trip to Disney World, according to her father, Gary Short.
The only thing left on her “bucket list” was to go to L.A., watch a taping of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and meet the talk show host and comedian, he said. Naomi likes to watch all the games, prizes and surprises Ellen gives out - and all the dancing.
She also hopes to have her picture taken in front of the Hollywood sign, according to the Facebook page Naomi’s Fight: Naomi Strong.
“I don’t know where we would be without everyone reaching out with all of this love and support. It’s been so amazing," her father has said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.