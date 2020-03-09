EB I-275 reopens from semi crash into woods

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - Avoid eastbound Interstate 275 near Blue Rock Road Monday morning, Colerain Township fire officials warn.
There have been lengthy travel delays in the area for hours.
Traffic was reduced to one lane when a semi tractor-trailer ran off the road and crashed into the woods about 3:15 a.m.
Then, the highway completely closed for nearly a half hour at 10:30 a.m. to haul out the massive vehicle. It has reopened, but only the left lanes are open.
You can detour around the backup by taking I-74 to the exit for North Bend Road in Green Township. From there, taken North Bend Road to Blue Rock Road to return to eastbound I-275.
The semi driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in stable but serious condition,, says Colerain Township Fire Battalion Chief Steve Conn.
The truck was hauling 55-gallon drums of industrial degreaser, and at least one is leaking, Conn says.
There is no threat to people, waterways or streams, he says.
