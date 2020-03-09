Veteran on cross-country trek for PTSD awareness makes stop in Cincy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Kansas City, Mo. man and veteran stopped by Cincinnati Sunday as a part of his mission to walk across the country and raise awareness for PTSD.
Stephen Meyers, an Iraqi and Afghani war veteran, is marching toward his goal of supporting those who battle PTSD.
"There’s a lot of people that believe in the stigma that you shouldn’t talk about it and so, therefore nobody talks about it," said Meyers. "The only way to get things better is to talk about it, sharing our information, sharing our stories, sharing what works for us and what doesn’t work for us."
Even though he is raising awareness, Meyers did not immediately take to treatment himself.
“I went to get care and I felt betrayed. So, I backed away from any kind of care. I went a long time without any kind of care, and things got worse during that time,” said Meyers.
Meyers sought help in 2015.
Now he is sharing his story and is listening to other veterans’ stories across the country, which includes Sgt. David Corlett, who treated him to lunch Sunday afternoon.
“I think it’s phenomenal. I’m an army veteran myself, I’m an army desert storm veteran,” said Sgt. Corlett. “A lot of my friends deal with PTSD, a lot of friends I’ve made here in the department. PTSD is not just military-related, it involves everybody in the community.”
Meyers says he will be in Louisville within a week. Some of the other cities include Nashville, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.
“Then, I’ll just start hitting all the major cities that I can talk to as many people as I can,” said Meyers.
