A warm and dry start to the week, rain moves in Monday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a super Sunday, we have a marvelous Monday on tap with sunshine and highs back into the 60′s. Monday morning and afternoon will continue to be dry and uneventful with a high of 65 degrees.
Rain arrives Monday evening as a slow-moving cold front approaches.
That front won’t push through the region until Tuesday evening so rain will be with us into Tuesday night. The steadiest will be during the first part of Tuesday and then scattered into the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 50’s.
Another weather system will arrive Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and highs back into the upper 50′s.
After a dry Thursday rain chances reappear for Friday into the weekend.
