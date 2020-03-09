12-year-old arrested for shooting that caused SWAT standoff in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio (FOX19) -Police arrested a 12-year-old for firing shots that caused the SWAT team to respond in Roselawn Saturday, said Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate.
Several officers and SWAT team members responded to East Seymour Ave. after the suspect fired 13 shots at an apartment complex.
Shortly before 6 p.m., police said the SWAT situation had ended and that Seymour Ave., which was shut down to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from Hirsch Dr. to Rhode Island Ave. for much of the afternoon., would reopen “soon.”
Initially, police said a man had barricaded himself inside a unit in an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East Seymour Ave. near Hirsch Dr., leading to the standoff situation.
Police moved residents away from the complex after arriving at the scene. Children could be seen running away to safety as SWAT team members geared up, loaded into an armored truck and went into the apartment complex in search of the suspect.
Assistant Cheif Neudigate said police recovered the gun and found several shell casings.
“No one’s injured, and that’s the most important thing,” CPD Sgt. Kelvin Lynn said.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
