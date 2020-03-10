Beshear confirms 2 new coronavirus cases; 8 Kentucky patients now being treated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday that the state has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus.
That brings the total to eight patients currently in Kentucky. Both of them -- a 60-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman -- live in Harrison County, where five patients are now being treated.
“It’s important to note that they are all linked,” Beshear said, adding that he cannot disclose how those patients are connected.
Two patients are in Fayette County, and one patient is in Jefferson County.
“It’s critical to know that we will have more positive tests as we move forward,” he said. “That’s to be expected.”
A total of 20 people were tested in Kentucky on Tuesday.
Beshear said he’ll provide another update Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.