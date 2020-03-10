Butler, Providence meet in Big East quarters

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Nate Watson and Maliek White have combined to account for 73 percent of Providence's scoring this season. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Jordan Tucker have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Butler scoring, including 75 percent of the team's points over its last five games.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 33.1 percent of the 133 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 85 percent of his foul shots this season.