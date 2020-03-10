911 calls released in death of man whose neighbors reported stroke

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati 911 call taker is accused of violating procedures during a call in January regarding man who ended up dying. Now the 911 calls related to the case have been released.
There were several 911 calls made about Patrick Ward, now deceased, on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
Two different neighbors called 911 at different times, meaning several call takers took the calls. Only one of them is currently under investigation.
The first call for help for Ward came from a concerned neighbor who was worried about Ward’s wellbeing.
“I need to have a welfare check done on somebody please," the 911 caller said. “He’s got many, many ailments, and he’s been on oxygen now for a couple of years... You guys are our only hope."
The call taker ended the call by saying that an officer would check on Ward.
However, the neighbor called back later, fearing that Ward’s life remained in danger.
“He’s getting worse and worse," the caller said.
During that second call, Ward’s neighbor the call taker now accused of neglecting duty went back and forth for about eight minutes:
911 Caller: “Ma’am, he’s had a stroke!”
Call Taker: “Ok, sir, we can’t force ourselves on him. If he doesn’t want help, we can’t force ourselves on him.”
911 Caller: "So we gotta sit here and live with poop all over the floor, puke all over the floor, all over the walls."
The neighbor, seemingly growing more and more frantic, repeatedly urged the call taker to send help:
911 Caller: "Ma'am, he's gonna die here."
Call Taker: “Ok, so that’s why I’m saying you need to sit there and talk to him and explain to him why he needs help, but they won’t do it if he keeps saying no. He has to agree to have help.”
911 Caller: "He won't do that."
Call Taker: “Well sir, then unfortunately there’s nothing the fire department or police officers can do. They can’t force themselves on him. Does he have a doctor?”
911 Caller: “So what can you do?”
The call abruptly came to an end with no one dispatched to Ward’s residence.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters reacted to the 911 calls, saying, “The 911 operator has no authority not to send help. Supervisors are the ones who make that call.”
The day following Ward’s death, another one of Ward’s neighbors called 911 to report that Ward was dead.
“Come up here and take this dead body up here at 607 Groesbeck. You wouldn’t come and help yesterday," the caller said. “He’s dead. He’s had a stroke. I told you he had a stroke... This guy’s in there dead because the cops wouldn’t come yesterday.”
According to city leaders, first responders then went to Ward’s complex and discovered that he had in fact died of a stroke.
One final 911 call related to Ward was made that day. Neighbors wanted to know where they had taken Ward’s body.
“He was a Navy veteran, and that’s why we bonded, 'cause I’m a veteran too, and I just tried to help him out when I could. He was elderly and on oxygen and stuff," the 911 caller said. “He’s not suffering anymore, that’s one good thing about it.... The last four days of his life was not good, trust me.”
City leaders have called the incident a tragedy. Some have said that the call taker should have known to send someone right away upon learning that someone was reportedly having a stroke.
That call taker remains suspended with pay while the investigation is underway.
