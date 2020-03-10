Cedar Point announces 150th anniversary season ‘sneak peak’ events

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cedar Point’s gates will open for the season on May 9 and to celebrate their 150th anniversary they’re holding pre-opening experiences to celebrate.
Relive Cedar Point’s past when visiting the park was free and each attraction had its own ticket price during their ‘Just for Fun Weekend’ on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3,
Guests are invited to attend, but must RSVP and reserve a complimentary ticket online in advance.
RSVP tickets include parking and non-rider admission. Guests who would like unlimited access to available rides must purchase a ride wristband online for $20.20.
On Saturday, May 2 the park will hold the ‘Sesquicentennial Gala’ in the Cedar Point Ballroom fro 8 p.m. to midnight.
Attendees will enjoy roving entertainment, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres stations, an official party toast and displays featuring memorabilia from Cedar Point’s storied past.
Limited tickets for the event are $150 each.
All 2020 Platinum Passholders are invited to experience select rides, attractions and new dining options Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 and 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Advanced RSVP ticket registration is required.
For additional information on Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/150.
