Changes coming to polling locations due to coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the relocation of polling locations in retirement living or senior care facilities due to coronavirus concerns.
The change will affect around 125 polling locations in the state.
The state launched a new website to keep people up to date on the changes.
“Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio’s 88 county board of elections are partnering with state and local health officials to promote a safe and healthy environment for Ohioans as they go to the polls next week,” the website states.
In Clermont County, the locations being relocated are:
- S.E.M. Villa, 201 Mound Street, Milford, Ohio (Milford City D voters)
- S.E.M. Terrace, 5371 South Milford Road, Milford, Ohio (Milford City E voters)
The new polling locations will be at Pattison Elementary School on S. Milford Road.
Election officials are encouraging people to vote early.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.