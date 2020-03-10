Child reported missing dies after being found unresponsive, police say

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after a missing child was found and later died, Reading police say.
Police and fire crews were called to Reisenberg Lane on March 6 for a report of a missing child.
Just before emergency responders arrived, the child was found and was not responsive, according to a news release from Reading police.
The child was pronounced deceased after being taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the release says.
Police say their investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected at this time.
