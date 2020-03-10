A Cincinnati Public School closes as precaution after employee enters coronavirus self-quarantine

A Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson says the Academy of World Languages is closed as a precautionary measure after an employee told officials they were in self-quarantine. (Source: Pixabay/WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | March 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 11:40 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Public School closed Tuesday as a precaution after an employee told school officials they were in self-quarantine due to the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a CPS spokesperson.

Frances Russ says the Academy of World Languages school will be getting a “deep cleaning” and the buses used to take students to the school will be sanitized.

There are 584 students at AWL, a PreK-8 magnet school offering classes in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and English as a Second Language (ESL).

CPS stresses there are no cases of COVID-19 in the school district.

In addition, Russ says the district is continuing communications with the City of Cincinnati Health Department.

District representatives will also attend a summit Tuesday as the City of Cincinnati readies its emergency response to the coronavirus.

