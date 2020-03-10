Cincinnati Public Schools suspend travel abroad plans due to coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools has decided to suspend all domestic and international travel, which included a trip to Italy, through the end of this school year because of coronavirus concerns.
More than 200 students and nearly 30 teachers and chaperones registered to travel to Italy, England, Spain, Belgium, and the Philippines in March and April, CPS says.
“This was not an easy decision,” CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell said. “We share our students’ disappointment about the cancellation of long-anticipated trips, but we must consider the health and safety of our students and staff. We do not want to put anyone at risk. We are also concerned about students potentially being quarantined upon their return home from domestic or international travel. With the lengthy incubation period of up to 14 days, we must consider the safety of entire school communities.”
Italy is now under a nationwide lockdown, per an Associated Press report.
CPS says it is working with travel planners about the possibility of trip refunds.
