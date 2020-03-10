City manager asking council to approve $1M for coronavirus preparations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney is asking council to approve $1 million for COVID-19 preparedness.
Duhaney is asking for a transfer of funds from the “Reserve for Weather Related Events, Other Emergency and One-Time Needs" to provide supplies and materials to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“With the coronavirus posing a health right to the City of Cincinnati, various city departments will require funds for additional medical and safety supplies including first responders and Cincinnati Health Department health care providers. Specifically, the Cincinnati Health Department’s clinical operations will require additional gloves, masks, gowns, glasses, and face shields for health care providers that may be exposed to patients with the coronavirus,” the motion states.
Members of the Budget and Finance Committee will be voting on the emergency ordinance at 2 p.m on Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Mike Dewine confirmed that three people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus.
DeWine says the three individuals, who are all in their 50s, live in Cuyahoga County.
