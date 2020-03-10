Coronavirus: Beshear says senior citizens are most vulnerable

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - At his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged anyone 60 years old or older to avoid planning air travel or a cruise.
Beshear also said visits to senior homes and assisted-living facilities should be limited. The most harm has been seen in facilities with senior citizens.
“I understand that there are some Kentuckians out there that worry that they may not be able to see their loved one,” he said. “I get that. Right now we are making sure that we are protecting the life, health and safety of the individuals in that facility.”
Beshear announced Monday evening that two more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Kentucky, and he said state health officials are expecting more. There are currently six confirmed cases in Kentucky.
Beshear said state-owned senior facilities will limit visitation, and encouraged other facilities to follow their lead. The governor also set another executive order allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days for non-controlled medication in any Kentucky county. The order also allows for mobile prescription stations if and when they’re needed.
Beshear said the patient who was most severely ill is improving. He also reminded Kentuckians that a negative test result doesn’t mean you don’t have the virus.
