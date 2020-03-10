Gas prices fall as oil producers prepare for price war

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Oil producers had a meeting last week in Vienna to determine what to do about lower demand for their product. It didn’t go well. Russia walked away from the table while Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices.
This may set off a price war.
Oil prices haven’t dropped as low as they are now in years. Demand is down, so production is up, and supply was already high to begin with.
Saudia Arabia is the lowest cost producer of oil, and when Russia walked away in Vienna, they upped production. This signals discounts for March and April gas prices.
On the surface, this sounds great, but as more Americans have access to testing for the coronavirus, health officials expect the number of confirmed cases to increase. This may affect travel in the U.S. even further.
According to Bloomberg, coronavirus restrictions have reduced consumption in China, one of the world’s largest oil importers, by 20 percent.
Low demand means low prices.
The average price of gas in the U.S. is $2.40.
Experts predict the two countries will eventually resolve the issue, but for now, low price should be expected.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.