Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern. Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.” Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana. Northwestern ranked among the worst in the nation in passing last season and went 3-9 to match its worst record since 2002.