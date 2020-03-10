Jeffersonville woman sentenced in child molestation case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A Jeffersonville woman was sentenced Monday after she was accused of recording video of her molesting her 3-year-old child and then selling the video for drug money.
Jaime Simms, 25, accepted a plea deal in her case last month. She pleaded guilty to felony child molestation and exploitation.
She will serve at least nine years in prison.
Simms was arrested for the crime in 2018 in Jeffersonville after the child’s father found the videos on her phone.
