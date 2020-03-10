Kings teacher on leave after alleged inappropriate relationship with student

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Kings High School math teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, school officials said.
According to Community Relations Coordinator Dawn Gould, there are multiple allegations being investigated against Tracy Goldie, however, they don’t believe it’s sexual in nature.
“She will remain on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The length of the investigation depends on the nature and complexity of the allegations,” Kings Local School District said in a statement.
Gould said on Monday a small group of students participated in a “sit-in” protest to support Goldie.
“Please understand that this is a personnel issue so we are unable to give specific details of the allegations. Our first concern is protecting our students from re-victimization, as well as maintaining the integrity of the investigation,” the district said.
Superintendent Tim Ackermann said administrative leave is not an adverse employment action.
“Administrative leave is used to protect the investigation, the employee, and the alleged victim or victims,” he said.
No other information was immediately available.
