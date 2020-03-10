Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana. Health officials said Monday that six coworkers who worked closely with the patient have self-isolated themselves and none have shown symptoms of the illness. Beshear says the first patient diagnosed with the illness is improving. Six cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Of those cases, three are in Harrison County, two are being treated in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County. Beshear announced the state's two latest cases Monday evening.