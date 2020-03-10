Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state's 1st virus cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the state's first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe. The state Health Department made the announcement Monday that three people in their mid-50s have tested positive. All three are from Cuyahoga County. They are a husband and wife who were on a Nile cruise, and a man who attended a conference in Washington, D.C. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency. That allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid. An investigation is underway to identify and reach out to everyone who has come in contact with the three people.
OHIO UNIVERSITY HAZING
Investigation of marching band finds 'concerning' traditions
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — An investigation into hazing allegations against Ohio University's marching band found several “concerning” unsanctioned band traditions. The Marching 110 is one of several campus groups that was investigated last fall for hazing allegations that led to the suspension of all the university's fraternities. The Columbus Dispatch reports the investigation could lead to the removal of some students from the band. According to a summary of the investigation, multiple annual band events included the illegal consumption of alcohol, as well as the use of marijuana on a bus during a band trip. None of the conduct resulted in “grave physical harm." School officials recommended the College of Fine Arts conduct a membership review.
PLASTIC SURGEON-SEX CHARGES
Plastic surgeon accused of drugging, sexually abusing women
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a plastic surgeon from Ohio of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women and recording the assaults. Court records don't indicate that any of the women were the doctor's patients. They describe some as high-end escorts, including one he met while at a convention in Los Angeles in 2016. The FBI says it raided Manish Gupta's offices on Friday. They say they agents found recording equipment, videos, and drugs that produce memory loss. Gupta made an initial appearance in federal court Monday. His attorney declined to comment.
PAROLE BOARD-REVIEW
Report recommends lowering Ohio parole officers' caseload
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report is recommending that Ohio lower the caseload of the officers who monitor inmates after release. The report released Monday says the current caseload is one parole officer for every 76 inmates. The report says that should be reduced to one officer for every 50 inmates in general and one officer for every 40 in cases of inmates suffering from a mental illness or other disability. The governor ordered a review of the state parole system following the alleged involvement of a recently released offender in a crash that killed two 6-year-old-cousins last year.
CLEVELAND SHOOTING
Authorities ID man killed during biker club party
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified the man killed during a shootout late Saturday at a party attended by members of biker clubs in Cleveland. The man is identified in a police report obtained by cleveland.com as 48-year-old Lee Dickson. Seventeen people were injured at the anniversary party for the Omens Motorcycle Club attended by members of the Zulus and the Wheels of Soul. The report says Dickson was found inside the club and died at the scene. A Cleveland police spokeswoman has said a fight led to people being ejected from the party, and the shootout began after they returned.
COUNTY JAIL-CLEVELAND
2 Ohio corrections officers sentenced in inmate assault
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two former corrections officers at a troubled county jail in Cleveland have been sentenced in an assault on a female inmate strapped to a restraint chair. Thirty-three-year-old Idris-Farid was sentenced in a Cleveland courtroom Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in January to attempted felonious assault, extortion and unlawful restraint. Forty-five-year-old Robert Marsh pleaded guilty in November to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. The Ohio Attorney General's Office says Marsh struck the woman in the face and Clark grabbed her by the hair and sprayed pepper foam in her face for six seconds.
COUPLE SHOT-DAUGHTER CHARGED
Woman found incompetent to stand trial in parents' shootings
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of fatally shooting her father and wounding her mother has been found incompetent to stand trial. Kristin Roth was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, but that hearing will be indefinitely delayed while she undergoes treatment at a psychiatric hospital. The 31-year-old is charged with aggravated murder in the death of her father and attempted murder in the shooting of her mother on Oct. 31 at their Upper Arlington home. Authorities have not given a motive for the shooting. A judge ruled last month that Roth was incompetent but that can be reevaluated.
TWO FOUND DEAD
Authorities: Deaths of 2 shot in Toledo home ruled homicides
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man and woman found dead inside a Toledo home had each been shot once in the face, and their deaths were ruled homicides, authorities said. The bodies of 19-year-old O'Sean Liggons and 19-year-old Telayah Hughes were found Sunday night by officers conducting a welfare check at the residence, authorities said. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear how long the bodies had been in the home before they were discovered. The Lucas County coroner released the names Monday evening and said both deaths had been ruled homicides with an investigation ongoing.
SPEED CAMERA DATA
Data: Unplugging speed cameras resulted in less in fines
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Data shows an Ohio city's decision to pull the plug on its fixed red light and speed-detection cameras resulted in a dramatic reduction in fines. The Dayton Daily News reports the City of Dayton is still using some speed cameras in school zones but halted use of its fixed traffic cameras that record violations and issue citation notices a few months ago. Police data shows photo-enforcement citations hit a high of 8,949 in May. But once the cameras were no longer being used in September, citations fell to 609 and then dropped to 492 in October.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-FATALITY
Sheriff: Fleeing man struck deputy with vehicle, was shot
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot after striking an Ohio sheriff's deputy while attempting to flee in a vehicle has died. The Montgomery County coroner’s office said 43-year-old Gary Brown of Dayton died hours after Saturday's encounter in Dayton. The county sheriff's department said two deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a tornado-damaged business. They say a man in the backseat jumped into the driver's seat and tried to flee, hitting a deputy, who fired. The vehicle crashed into a fence and the man died at the scene. The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.