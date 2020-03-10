Miami University says classes will proceed as scheduled

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - With no “outstanding tests or positive cases” of coronavirus on campus, classes will go on as scheduled at Miami University, the school website states.
The university says it is working with health officials to “safeguard our community" and continue to evaluate the situation.
Ohio State University canceled its in-person classes through the end of March, university officials announced Monday.
“While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more. We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” OSU President Michael Drake wrote in a university-wide letter.
Miami University says they have set up a call center for general questions and concerns at 513-529-9000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.