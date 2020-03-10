MLS to limit locker room access in response to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amidst the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, MLS will temporarily limit access to locker rooms after games and practices.
Team locker rooms and clubhouses will only be open to “players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice,” says the joint statement between the MLB, MLS, NBA, and the NHL.
MLS says they are setting up a task force to help clubs and the league with responses to the coronavirus, according to Monday’s press release.
The league is in contact with government agencies which include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the league says.
FC Cincinnati will be back home at Nippert Stadium this Saturday when they host D.C. United.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.