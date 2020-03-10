Nearly 5 pounds of marijuana recovered during Mt. Healthy traffic stop

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been arrested after being caught with more than four pounds of marijuana.
Mt. Healthy police said Raymond Otis was pulled over last week in the 7200 block of Hamilton Avenue for expired plates.
During the investigation, the officer found the marijuana, Oxycodone, two loaded semi-automatic pistols and more than $6,000 in cash.
Otis was charged with having weapons under disability, improper handling of weapons in a motor vehicle, and drug possession.
