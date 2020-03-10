Ohio first lady brings free book program to Hamilton, Warren counties

CINCINNATI - Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will return to the Tri-State Tuesday to launch a program that will bring free books to young children in Hamilton and Warren counties.
It’s all part of an effort to promote early childhood literacy across the state.
DeWine kicked off the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) locally last week in Butler, Clinton and Highland counties.
On Tuesday, she is scheduled to visit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale at 10:30 a.m. and then go to Countryside YMCA in Lebanon at 1:30 p.m.
At both stops, she will sit down and read to children.
DeWine has been traveling across Ohio talking about the new program, a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
It gives a free book to a child every month from the day they are born until they turn five years old.
The state provides a dollar-for-dollar match with the local affiliate to put books in the hands of Ohio children.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.