Ohio, NKY universities cancel in-person classes during coronavirus spread

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Major universities in the Greater Cincinnati region and around the state are canceling face-to-face classes following guidance from health officials to limit large gatherings during the spread of coronavirus.
This story will be updated as more universities modify their response plans.
The University of Cincinnati is suspending all face-to-face instruction, lectures, discussion sessions, seminars and other similar classroom settings effective March 14. Students will move to remote instruction.
Face-to-face instruction will resume Monday, April 13, 2020.
The university says instruction that involves labs, studios, music lessons, clinical experience, e.g., may meet at the discretion of the dean provided that social distancing is observed and respected.
Students may reportedly choose to return to their permanent place of residence or return to campus where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged.
Residence and dining halls will remain open.
The university also says any in-person UC events (on-campus or off-campus) with more than 150 attendees scheduled to occur through May 31 must be rescheduled, canceled or virtualized.
Miami University is suspending all face-to-face classes beginning March 11. That reportedly includes all lectures, discussion sections, seminars and “other classroom settings,” though the university is evaluating laboratory, studio and performance classes.
Residence halls, dining halls and all campus services will remain open.
Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12.
Students will have the option of staying on campus or returning to their permanent place of residence. If they decide to stay on campus appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged.
Ohio State University is canceling its in-person classes through at least end of March.
Students will complete classes online and can return to their permanent place of residence or return to campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged.
All university-sponsored international travel also is suspended immediately, through April 20.
No new, non-essential events will be scheduled on campus through April 20.
Northern Kentucky University is canceling all youth activities scheduled the week of March 9 because two school-age students who attended a weekend camp may have been exposed to coronavirus.
University Provost Sue Ott Rowlands said March 10: “While moving courses to an online format is a dramatic step, it is one that we are considering as Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana have declared states of emergency due to Coronavirus.”
Xavier University has not announced any modification in classes or on-campus events.
In its most recent update, provided March 9, the university said: “The immediate risk at Xavier remains low but the Campus Emergency Response Team continues to work closely with our TriHealth partners and local, state and national health agencies to plan and coordinate our response. Our highest priority will remain the safety of our students, faculty and staff as we address this rapidly changing situation.”
Ohio University has suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations and will be moving to virtual instruction effective now through at least March 30.
The university says all students who traveled home over spring break are encouraged to stay at home, and those who were traveling over spring break are also asked not to return to campus during this timeframe.
All planned Ohio University events, except Ohio University athletic events, may either be postponed or moved to alternate formats until March 30, 2020.
