Ohio State cancels in-person classes over coronavirus fears

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Coronavirus concerns prompted the cancellation of in-person classes at Ohio State University in Columbus through at least end of March, university officials announced Monday.
“While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more. We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” OSU President Michael Drake wrote in a university-wide letter.
"I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures. The safety of our campus community is always our top priority. Your cooperation and collaboration will help to ensure an appropriate response across our institution to this rapidly changing matter. Thank you for that.
One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illness is to minimize the circumstances in which individuals may interact and transmit disease."
Students will complete classes online and can return to their, “permanent place of residence or return to campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged.”
Drake also wrote: “We urge all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal situations.”
All university-sponsored international travel also is suspended immediately, through April 20.
Also, no new, non-essential events will be scheduled on campus through April 20.
The university launched a website with information about the coronavirus as well as an email account where general questions about the coronavirus can be directed: coronavirus@osumc.edu
The university has been monitoring closely the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and providing regular updates for staff and students, according to Drake’s letter.
He also has convened a task force of senior leadership and subject matter experts who are meeting around the clock and are focused on our university’s preparations and response.
“We continue to align our recommendations with and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other city, state and federal agencies,” his letter states.
