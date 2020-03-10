OSHAA to limit number of spectators at boys’ tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Following a recommendation from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio High School Athletic Association says it will limit who can attend the boys’ basketball regional tournament.
DeWine said Tuesday that indoor sporting events should be held with no spectators aside from parents.
OSHAA says tournament games scheduled for Tuesday will continue with fans in the stands but Wednesday’s games will be different.
“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the Governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”
According to OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried, an announcement will be made early Wednesday in regard to how the tournament will be played moving forward.
