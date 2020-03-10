Police chase ends in crash near Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE (FOX19) - A police chase that began in Springfield Township ended in a crash at the intersection of West Kemper Road and Princeton Pike early Tuesday evening, according to Springdale police.
The crash reportedly occurred around 4:30 p.m. after police deployed stop sticks on I-275 and S.R. 4., causing the suspect’s tires to blow.
The suspect’s car then collided with another car near Tri-County Mall.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital, police say.
Due to police activity in the area, eastbound traffic on West Kemper at SR 747 and southbound traffic on SR 747at Kemper Road were closed temporarily following the accident. Traffic opened again shortly after 5 p.m.
