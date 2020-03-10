Rain chances but not a wash out the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The steady rain this morning has come to an end, with just a few passing showers into early afternoon. The good news temperatures remain mild in the 50′s as skies stay mainly cloudy this afternoon and evening.
While a shower chance is possible Wednesday afternoon we stay more dry than wet, with temps above average in the mid 50′s. Then a quick warm up into the 60′s on Thursday before our next front will bring steadier rain Thursday night into Friday morning.
The rain will taper Friday afternoon, then another chance of showers on Saturday with cooler air in the mid 40′s might mix with a light snow flake Saturday evening.
